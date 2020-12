Dec 14 (Reuters) - Many services from Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.