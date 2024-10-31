News & Insights

Alphabet’s Waymo valued over $45B after funding, Bloomberg says

October 31, 2024 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) autonomous driving unit Waymo was valued at more than $45B following its $5.6B financing round last week, Katie Roof, Ed Ludlow and Gillian Tan of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The financing was led by Alphabet.

