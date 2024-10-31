Alphabet’s Waymo valued over $45B after funding, Bloomberg says

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) autonomous driving unit Waymo was valued at more than $45B following its $5.6B financing round last week, Katie Roof, Ed Ludlow and Gillian Tan of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The financing was led by Alphabet.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GOOG:
- Alphabet falls 1% to $174.13 after Bloomberg says search added to ChatGPT
- OpenAI adds new search features to ChatGPT, Bloomberg reports
- OpenAI adds search features to ChatGPT, Bloomverg reports
- Vivid Seats appoints Stewart to its board of directors
- Evogene announces collaboration with Google Cloud
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.