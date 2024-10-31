Alphabet’s Waymo valued over $45B after funding, Bloomberg says

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) autonomous driving unit Waymo was valued at more than $45B following its $5.6B financing round last week, Katie Roof, Ed Ludlow and Gillian Tan of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The financing was led by Alphabet.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.