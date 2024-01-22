Alphabet's Waymo Set To Transform LA's Transport With Robotaxi Fleet Amid Regulatory Complexities

In an ambitious move, Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) autonomous driving subsidiary, Waymo, is preparing to launch its complete range of robotaxis in Los Angeles, notwithstanding the regulatory obstacles it encounters.

What Happened: As reported by Electrek on Tuesday, Waymo has plans to broaden its driverless robotaxi service currently under trial in Los Angeles. The company is seeking a license to function and expand its service in the city, akin to its operations in San Francisco.

Waymo has been executing tests with its autonomous white Jaguars in Los Angeles for approximately a year. The company has previously offered a promotional “tour” and is now ready to introduce a full-scale robotaxi service, enabling riders to reserve and pay for rides via its app.

Waymo has announced via social media that it has submitted an application to @californiapuc for a permit to extend its driverless service to Los Angeles. It plans to continue cooperating with local policymakers and community organizations.

See Also: Ahead Of Tesla’s Q4 Earnings, Analyst Positive Despite Muted Outlook For Margin, New Product Ramp-up

Currently, Waymo has the authorization to operate 250 robotaxis in San Francisco, with about 100 active at any time. It also plans on testing its fully autonomous passenger cars without a human driver on Phoenix freeways and is considering expanding to Austin.

Despite Waymo’s progress, it is facing regulatory obstacles due to past incidents involving robotaxis. LA Mayor Karen Bass has called on regulators to intensify their scrutiny of robotaxis, which could complicate Waymo’s efforts to secure approval for its proposed expansion.

Why It Matters: Waymo’s expansion plans come on the heels of significant achievements by the company, including the provision of more than 700,000 autonomous rides and the expansion of its operation areas in 2023.

The company’s plans in Los Angeles and Austin were outlined by co-CEOs Dmitri Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, intending to incrementally increase riders in the following year.

The regulatory challenges that Waymo faces are part of a broader landscape of scrutiny on autonomous vehicle companies. For instance, General Motors‘ (NYSE:GM) autonomous driving unit, Cruise, is currently under investigation for an accident involving one of its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco.

Read Next: ‘Rivian CEO Touts ‘Snow Mode’ Even As Tesla Cybertruck’s Wintry Worries Linger

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ramakrishnan M

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.