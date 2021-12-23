Alphabet's Waymo says no longer going to consumer electronics show in person due to Covid

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 23 (Reuters) - Waymo, the Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGL.O self-driving auto-technology company, will no longer be attending the Consumer Electronics Show in person early next month due to rising COVID-19 infections.

The company said in a blog post on Thursday that it hopes to participate virtually if possible at the event, which traditionally has drawn over 180,000 people from around the world to discuss emerging technologies. Several other companies including Meta Platforms Inc FB.O and Twitter Inc TWTR.N dropped out earlier this week on similar concerns.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Mark Porter)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.