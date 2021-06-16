US Markets
Alphabet's Waymo raises $2.5 bln in funding round

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN O'HARA

June 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday it raised $2.5 billion in a funding round with participation from Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, Silver Lake, and Tiger Global, among others. (https://bit.ly/3iL7l6t)

