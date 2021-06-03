US Markets
Alphabet's Waymo partners with Google Maps to offer autonomous rides

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Thursday it had partnered with Google's Maps to let users book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the app.

The service, called Waymo One, will be added in the "ride-sharing and transit" tabs of the Maps app, Waymo said. Waymo One currently offers fully autonomous rides in the East Valley of Phoenix, Arizona.

Waymo, formed in 2009 as a project within Alphabet's Google unit, is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology. But is years away from building large-scale businesses, while rival Tesla Inc TSLA.O has been selling its semi-automated driving system.

