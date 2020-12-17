US Markets
Alphabet's Verily raises $700 mln in funding round

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Alphabet Inc's life sciences division, Verily Life Sciences LLC, said it raised $700 million in a funding round from its investors including Alphabet, Silver Lake and Temasek.

The company said it would expand its commercial businesses, Baseline and Verily Health Platforms, with the funding received.

Verily, which integrates data and technology with healthcare, had also developed a COVID-19 test, which was granted an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September. (https://reut.rs/34pMzl8)

