Alphabet's Verily launching commercial insurance unit

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O life sciences division Verily on Tuesday launched a new subsidiary offering commercial insurance products, backed by reinsurer Swiss Re Group.

Verily's Coefficient Insurance Company will help self-funded employers to control cost volatility in health benefit claims through a data-driven model, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.