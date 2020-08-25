Alphabet's Verily launching commercial insurance unit

US Markets
Alphabet Inc's life sciences division Verily on Tuesday launched a new subsidiary offering commercial insurance products, backed by reinsurer Swiss Re Group.

Verily's Coefficient Insurance Company will help self-funded employers to control cost volatility in health benefit claims through a data-driven model, the company said.

