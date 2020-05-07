Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs pulls out of Toronto smart city project

TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Sidewalk Labs has pulled out of its Toronto 'smart city' project due to economic uncertainty, the subsidiary's chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Sidewalk Labs had developed a proposal for a futuristic, data-driven city development in the heart of Toronto's business district, and was working with a government-mandated agency who planned to vote whether to approve the final proposal in June.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.