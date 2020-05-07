US Markets
Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs pulls out of Toronto smart city project

Moira Warburton Reuters
Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has pulled out of its Toronto 'smart city' project due to economic uncertainty, the subsidiary's chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Sidewalk Labs had developed a proposal for a futuristic, data-driven city development in the heart of Toronto's business district, and was working with a government-mandated agency who planned to vote whether to approve the final proposal in June.

