Alphabet's Self-Driving Car Segment Waymo Just Raised Billions From Outside Investors

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) self-driving car segment Waymo announced in a blog post on Monday that it had raised a massive $2.5 billion during its first external investment round.

Early investors in the autonomous vehicle company were led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Mubadala Investment Company. Additional investors included Magna International, Andreessen Horowitz, and AutoNation, as well as Alphabet itself. Alphabet didn't disclose Waymo's valuation or the size of the specific stakes. The infusion of cash will help Waymo on the path to better commercialize its self-driving technology.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik said the company is "adding financial investors and important strategic partners who bring decades of experience investing in and supporting successful technology companies building transformative products."

Image source: Waymo.

The move to invite outside investors was previously revealed by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. In an interview with Fortune in January, Pichai said that the company was at a stage with the "other bets" segments that it could "raise money from outside investors," and that most of its moonshot companies would follow that path over time. He pointed to Google's Verily Life Sciences segment as an example, which counts Silver Lake and Temasek among its equity investors.

Waymo One is the first publicly accessible self-driving ride-hailing service, providing thousands of driverless rides to customers in Arizona since late 2017.

Waymo recently announced a number of major operational and technical milestones that illustrate the company's leading position in autonomous vehicle research. The Waymo system has logged more than 20 million miles driven on public roads in over 25 cities, while also topping 10 billion miles of simulated driving. The company also revealed that its mass production factory in Detroit had shipped its first batch of level 4 autonomous vehicles, including electric cars and class 8 semi-tractor trailer trucks equipped with its fifth-generation hardware, including more powerful computing and more better sensing capability.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.