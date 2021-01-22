Markets
GOOGL

Alphabet's Pichai to hold video call with EU antitrust chief Jan. 25

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will hold a video-conference call with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Jan. 25, according to a European Commission schedule published on Friday.

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet GOOGL.O Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will hold a video-conference call with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Jan. 25, according to a European Commission schedule published on Friday.

Vestager, who is pushing for tough new rules to rein in U.S. tech giants Google, Facebook FB.O, Apple AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O, will discuss digital and competition issues with Pichai, a Commission spokeswoman said.

Vestager's proposed tech rules, announced last month, have set off a flurry of lobbying by the tech industry seeking to water down the proposals.

Companies have now shifted their attention to EU lawmakers and EU countries, which together with the Commission will thrash out the new rules before they come into force.

Pichai has previously held video-conference calls with EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who is championing the bloc's strategic autonomy and independence from U.S. tech giants in various areas.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FB AAPL AMZN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular