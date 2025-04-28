Alphabet's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOOGL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Alphabet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $65,400, and 8 are calls, amounting to $386,202.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $190.0 for Alphabet, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $190.0, over the past month.

Alphabet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.3 $6.25 $6.3 $170.00 $92.6K 8.0K 210 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.9 $14.8 $14.8 $170.00 $59.2K 7.5K 0 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $170.00 $53.2K 20.6K 120 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.35 $170.00 $40.0K 8.0K 0 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $160.00 $39.2K 10.9K 174

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

In light of the recent options history for Alphabet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alphabet

With a trading volume of 4,323,557, the price of GOOGL is down by -0.12%, reaching $161.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $189.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for GOOGL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

