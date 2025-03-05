Alphabet's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $588,184, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,058,743.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $225.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.75 $5.85 $225.00 $438.7K 2.2K 753 GOOGL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.46 $155.00 $197.5K 7.9K 162 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $3.8 $3.65 $3.75 $175.00 $163.1K 5.3K 848 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $44.9 $44.4 $44.4 $210.00 $133.2K 55 30 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.3 $9.2 $9.24 $150.00 $66.5K 10.2K 728

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

In light of the recent options history for Alphabet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alphabet With a trading volume of 18,640,159, the price of GOOGL is up by 1.35%, reaching $173.22. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alphabet

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $218.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $229. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $220. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $225. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $208. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alphabet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.