Alphabet's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GOOGL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Alphabet. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,197, and 9 calls, totaling $471,143.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $195.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.85 $17.3 $17.5 $160.00 $105.0K 2.3K 266 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.5 $17.3 $17.4 $170.00 $86.9K 15.7K 59 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $0.61 $0.6 $0.61 $175.00 $65.3K 19.6K 5.5K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $2.79 $2.65 $2.68 $170.00 $52.9K 4.4K 385 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.02 $1.0 $1.0 $180.00 $48.4K 30.4K 1.6K

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alphabet, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,867,700, the price of GOOGL is up by 0.87%, reaching $172.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alphabet

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alphabet options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.