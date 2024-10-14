Alphabet's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,850 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $236,459.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $170.0 for Alphabet, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alphabet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alphabet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.72 $1.71 $1.72 $165.00 $47.3K 21.1K 1.8K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.45 $4.35 $4.38 $170.00 $43.8K 18.2K 177 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.7 $8.8 $165.00 $39.6K 7.4K 60 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.3 $17.25 $17.3 $155.00 $34.6K 8.0K 45 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $33.7 $33.55 $33.55 $140.00 $33.5K 3.0K 10

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alphabet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Alphabet With a trading volume of 1,522,770, the price of GOOGL is up by 1.38%, reaching $165.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. Expert Opinions on Alphabet

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $206.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $196. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $200. * An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Strong Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $220. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $215.

