Alphabet's Google Launches Coronavirus Website in the U.S.

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google is leaving no stone unturned to bolster initiatives to help the society in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

This is evident from the company’s latest move of launching a website in the United States to bring in more awareness among people about the highly contagious virus.

The website offers information related to coronavirus symptoms, treatment and preventive remedies from the World Health Organization. It consists of resources and links that are solely focused on the potentially respiratory illness COVID-19.

Google strives to create more awareness about this pandemic situation with the launch of this website. With the latest effort, the company aims at reducing the risk of further spreading the virus in the United States.

We believe the latest effort of Google is a positive during this coronavirus-induced global crisis. This is likely to instill investor optimism in the stock.

Competition Intensifies

We note that competition is intensifying among tech companies in managing and preventing the society from the virus by means of their robust technologies.

Companies like Amazon AMZN, Baidu BIDU and Microsoft MSFT, among others, are taking strong measures to help government and people efficiently manage this pandemic situation.

Recently, Amazon announced that Whole Foods stores will dedicate an entire hour to serve only senior citizens in an attempt to keep them safe from crowd, as they are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection. In addition to this move, the company has recently taken an initiative to bolster the Same-Day Delivery program by making same-day delivery service available in the cities of Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas for Prime members.

Meanwhile, Baidu has allowed access to its Linearfold algorithm to scientific and medical teams for the secondary structure prediction of Covid-19 RNA sequence.

Microsoft has unveiled a COVID-19 tracker tool that offers up-to-date infection statistics of every affected country on the tracker. Moreover, the tool provides access to various coronavirus-related articles and other information.

Google’s Growing Endeavors

Alphabet has been making all the necessary efforts to combat this situation. Its health-care division called Verily recently launched a COVID-19 screening and testing website under Project Baseline.

Notably, this particular site offers screening and potential free testing of coronavirus. The website requires users to begin with the eligibility questionnaire. Further, it asks users willing users to take the test, sign a COVID-19 Public Health authorization form that allows Verily to collect their information required for the screening process.

Currently, the project is limited to California residents with special focus on Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Notably, Verily is in talks with the State of California to further expand the project to other counties.

Per Bloomberg, Verily has successfully conducted tests for around 20 people on the very first day of COVID-19 screening.

Apart from this, Alphabet’s search division Google is striving to provide coronavirus-related information that will comprise symptoms, risk factors and testing, among others, via another website that is currently at a developing stage.

We believe all these endeavors will continue to drive customer momentum and strengthen its competitive position against othercompanies.

