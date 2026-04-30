Alphabet's Google Cloud Growth Rate Accelerates: More Upside Ahead?

Alphabet’s GOOGL prospects are benefiting from strong Google Cloud growth driven primarily by strong demand for AI solutions. In the first quarter of 2026, cloud revenues surged 63% year over year to roughly $20 billion, significantly outpacing the rest of the business. This acceleration is largely fueled by enterprise adoption of generative AI offerings such as Gemini, with revenue from AI-based cloud products growing nearly 800% year over year. Google Cloud’s backlog nearly doubled sequentially to more than $460 billion, offering strong visibility into Alphabet’s prospects. A significant portion of this backlog is expected to convert into revenue over the next two years, reflecting sustained enterprise demand for AI infrastructure and services.



Google Cloud’s differentiated full-stack AI approach strengthens Alphabet’s competitive positioning. The company integrates its own infrastructure (TPUs and GPUs), proprietary AI models (Gemini), and data platforms (like BigQuery) into a unified offering. This vertical integration enhances performance, lowers costs and creates higher switching barriers for enterprise customers. As a result, Alphabet is winning larger deals, accelerating customer acquisition, and deepening relationships, all of which reinforce long-term growth potential. The completion of the Wiz acquisition strengthens Google Cloud’s security capabilities and positions it more effectively to compete against Amazon AMZN and Microsoft’s MSFT respective cloud platforms.



Finally, the improving profitability of Google Cloud significantly boosts Alphabet’s overall financial outlook. Cloud operating income tripled year-over-year to $6.6 billion, with margins expanding sharply to nearly 33%. This demonstrates that AI-driven growth is not coming at the expense of profitability but is instead enhancing operating leverage. As Cloud continues to scale, it is set to play a central role in driving both revenue growth and margin expansion for Alphabet in the years ahead. Accelerating investments bodes well for GOOGL’s AI prospects. Alphabet expects capital expenditure between $180 billion and $190 billion for 2026.

GOOGL Faces Tough Competition in Cloud Domain

Amazon is spending heavily on fortifying its Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure that supports AI workloads and expanded data center capacity. In the first quarter of 2026, AWS revenues grew 28% year over year, Amazon’s fastest pace in 15 quarters, with accelerating AI adoption, triple-digit AI revenue growth, and a more than $150 billion run-rate business supported by strong enterprise demand and large AI commitments.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft Cloud delivered strong performance, with revenue reaching $54.5 billion, up 29% year over year, driven by robust demand across Azure and AI services. Azure and other cloud services grew 40% year over year, benefiting from increased capacity and strong consumption across both AI and non-AI workloads, although demand continued to outstrip supply. Overall, growth was supported by accelerating enterprise adoption, large-scale AI deployments, and expanding usage of Microsoft’s first-party AI applications, highlighting sustained momentum across the cloud portfolio.

GOOGL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Alphabet shares have returned 11.8% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 8%.

GOOGL Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The GOOGL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 8.93X compared with the broader sector’s 6.09X. Alphabet has a Value Score of D.

GOOGL Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.54 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 6.8% growth from fiscal 2025’s reported figure.



Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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