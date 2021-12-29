Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google TV to Gain Traction With New Device

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has been witnessing growing popularity for Google TV due to new product offerings.

According to 9TO5Google, Mecool launched its first Google TV streaming stick named Mecool KD3.

The Mecool KD3 streaming stick — in-built with HDMI — supports HDR10 and HLG formats and offers 2GB ram and 8GB storage. Further, it supports the over-the-top streaming service of Netflix NFLX.

Given the robust content portfolio of Netflix, which is continuously putting strong efforts toward expanding regional and international content, the underlined streaming device is expected to witness strong adoption in the days ahead.

In addition to this, the device also supports Amazon’s AMZN Prime Video, which remains another positive.

We believe the recent move is expected to deliver an enhanced streaming experience to customers. This, in turn, is likely to boost the adoption rate of Google TV.

Efforts to Bolster Google TV

Apart from Mecool, Realme recently introduced Realme 4K Smart Google TV streaming stick in India to expand the reach of Google TV in the country.

Previously, Google introduced its first Chromecast streaming dongle for Google TV.

Further, the company announced that Google TV has integrated more than 30 streaming services including YouTube TV, Disney’s Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, HBO Go and Comedy Central, to name a few, into its platform.

In addition to these initiatives, the company introduced a new remote-control experience on smartphones for Android TV and Google TV users who need not have to use a physical remote anymore.

Competitive Scenario

The latest move is expected to help Google penetrate the growing streaming stick space. Other major players like Amazon, Apple AAPL, Roku, and Xiaomi are also leaving no stone unturned to expand streaming stick offerings and expand presence therein.

Amazon offers Fire TV stick 4K, supporting Alexa, 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also supports the content of Apple TV, Netflix, Zee5 and Hotstar, to name a few. Further, the company’s Fire TV cube focuses on hands-free streaming. It also supports Alexa and shows content from Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and Zee5, among others.

Meanwhile, Apple TV 4K is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chip and 4K HDR support. Additionally, it supports Dolby Atmos sound.

The Roku streaming stick offers free streaming of TV, live news, sports, music, movies, and more in HD format and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Further, Xiaomi’s Mi TV stick supports Google Assistant and 1080p quality. It also shows content from Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing initiatives to expand Google TV offerings are expected to help the company in gaining a competitive edge against its peers.

Currently, Google’s parent Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

