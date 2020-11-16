Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Plans a New Campus Near Seattle

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google has acquired a new plot near Seattle with an aim to build a new campus there.



The plot is close to its existing campus in Kirkland, WA. We believe that the developments will enable it to carry on its new growth initiatives.



The most recent purchase is in line with the company’s strategy of actively snapping up properties and expanding its presence in the region.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Property Expansion Continues

The company has spent billions in property acquisitions over the past few years. In July, Google bought a piece of land at Kirkland Urban for $40 million.



Earlier Google had announced its plans to invest $1 billion to build a new campus in New York.



Also, Google had agreed to pay $110 million to buy more than 10 acres in the city of San Jose as part of its expansion plans. The company also bought the Chesapeake Commons office park in Sunnyvale last year.



Google has not kept its eyes only on Silicon Valley. In fact, it has been making purchases outside of Silicon Valley as well. Earlier this year, the company spent $2.4 billion to buy New York City's Chelsea Market.

Bottom Line

Seattle is the tech business hub of the United States with world-class technology talent.



As a result, large tech companies such as Facebook FB, EMC, eBay, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN have set up offices in the region.



Recently, Facebook bought and leased space at a new development called the Spring District in Bellevue. Also, this September, Amazon signed new leases in Bellevue and plans to create 25,000 jobs there.



The new expansion is Google’s latest effort to expand its presence in the fast-growing Seattle and make the most out of it.

Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.