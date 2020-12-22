Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Cloud Announces Three New Regions

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is making every effort to bolster its global cloud footprints on the back of its expanding network of cloud regions.



This is evident from the latest move, wherein Google Cloud announced three new regions, which will be located in Chile, Germany and Saudi Arabia.



Each of these regions, which are expected to go live in coming months and years, will have three availability zones in a bid to offer lower latency to nearby users and protection against service disruptions.



With the new regions, Google’s key offerings will strengthen, which, in turn, will help in catering to the growing demand for cloud services in these countries.



Moreover, this will expand the company’s reach to cloud customers, which will bolster Google Cloud’s adoption rate.

Growing Number of Regions

The latest move bodes well for Google’s growing efforts toward strengthening its network of regions and availability zones.



Notably, regions in Chile and Saudi Arabia will be the first such establishments by Google Cloud in these countries. Further, the new region in Germany will be marked the second in the country.



Apart from these regions, the company unveiled four regions this year among which one is located in Indonesia (Jakarta), one in South Korea (Seoul), and the rest two are in the United States (Las Vegas and Salt Lake City).



Further, the company announced another four regions in Qatar (Doha), Italy (Milan), France (Paris) and Spain (Madrid).



Currently, the company has 24 regions and 73 availability zones in 17 countries, which remains a major positive.



We believe all these endeavors are expected to help Google to strengthen its footprint in the booming cloud market further. This, in turn, is expected to benefit Alphabet’s financial performance in the coming days as Google Cloud has become an integral part of the company.

Intensifying Competition

We believe that the latest move will provide Google with a competitive edge against Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT,which are also leaving no stone unturned to bolster their network of regions and availability zones across the world.



Moreover, the growing number of Google Cloud regions is likely to add strongly to Google’s cloud capacity.



Further, these regions will improve the efficiency of the company’s cloud offerings, which will strengthen its competitive position against the above-mentioned peers as well as other contenders such as IBM, Alibaba BABA and Oracle.



