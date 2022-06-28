Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Adds More Free Game Demos to Stadia

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google continues to add advanced features to its game streaming platform — Stadia — and bring major game updates in order to strengthen its presence in the cloud gaming market.



This is evident from the increasing number of free game demos on Stadia. The company recently added 35 more free game demos to the library, which remains noteworthy. Previously, the number stood at 25.



This is likely to attract gamers to Stadia as they will get access to free game trials of several popular high-end games. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the subscriber base of Stadia.



Notably, the new free demos for 30 minutes support titles like Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Ben 10: Power Trip, Darksiders III, Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT, and My Friend Peppa Pig.



Further, free demos for 60 minutes support titles such as Cake Bash, Darksiders Genesis, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, The Darkside Detective, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and Get Packed: Fully Loaded.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Recent Initiatives

Apart from the latest addition of free game demos, Google is gearing up to boost Stadia’s graphic hardware by supporting its servers with NVIDIA GPUs.



Its introduction of a feature called the ‘Trending’ section to the Explore tab, which gives players an idea about the popular game on Stadia, is another positive.



In addition to the above-mentioned initiatives, the company’s expanding gaming library remains noteworthy. It recently added two games titled Zorro The Chronicles and Discovery Tour: Viking Age to the platform.



Stadia is set to bring the first four games in the Atari Recharged series this year, namely Centipede, Black Widow, Asteroids and Breakout.



The above-mentioned endeavors are in sync with Google’s growing efforts toward delivering an enhanced gaming experience to players.



These initiatives are expected to aid Google’s parent Alphabet in capitalizing on the immense prospects in the booming cloud gaming market.



Per an Allied Market Research report, the global cloud gaming market is expected to hit $21.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 57.2% between 2021 and 2030.

Competitive Scenario

However, Alphabet, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), faces stiff competition from companies like NVIDIA NVDA, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN, which are also leaving no stone unturned to bolster their presence in the promising cloud gaming market.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA continues to gain solid momentum in its next-generation cloud gaming platform — GeForce NOW, which offers GeForce RTX 3080-class gaming. An increasing number of blockbuster AAA titles on GeForce NOW remains noteworthy.



Further, NVIDIA added 25 games on GeForce NOW. Titles include LEAP, Souldiers, Twilight Wars: Declassified, ABRISS – build to destroy, ANNO: Mutationem, Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, Star Conflict, MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator, POSTAL: Brain Damaged, and Tour de France 2022.



Meanwhile, Microsoft’s combination of Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass remains another major positive. Its decision to extend its cloud gaming to Xbox Series X and Series S, along with Xbox One consoles, remains noteworthy.



The extension is likely to drive Microsoft’s momentum among gamers as they can play multi-player games with just an invite and access Gen 9-only Xbox games on Xbox One.



Meanwhile, Amazon continues to gather steam from its well-performing cloud gaming service called Luna. AMZN’s focus toward expanding Luna’s compatibility with other devices, including Fire TV Sticks, Toshiba Fire TV Edition and Insignia Fire TV Edition, remains noteworthy.



Nevertheless, Google’s strengthening cloud gaming efforts are expected to continue aiding its competitive edge against the above-mentioned companies.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.