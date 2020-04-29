Alphabet's (GOOG: GOOGL) Earnings In One Word: Reassuring

Yesterday, after the market closed, Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG:GOOGL) released their earnings for the first quarter. They were basically a mixed bag. The headline earnings per share (EPS) number was a miss, coming in at $9.87 as opposed to the consensus forecast for $10.36. Revenue, on the other hand was reported as $33.71 billion, well above the $32.6 billion expected. The overall impression is that for Google's Q1 was not as bad as it could have been.

That is normally a terrible reason to buy any stock, but in this case, I’ll make an exception.

First, from a big picture perspective, the whole market is bouncing off of its lows based on a hope that things will turn out to be not as bad as they could have been, making that an in vogue and justifiable investment rationale right now.

More importantly though, the good parts of the Alphabet report outweigh the bad. The focus of most traders and investors going in was Q1 revenue prior to the shutdown in response to the coronavirus. The outperformance came on that front and came from the expected sources of search, YouTube and the cloud businesses. In a time of uncertainty and volatility, that is reassuring for traders. “Old reliable” still is reliable, hence the jump in the stock, even in the face of an EPS miss.

I would argue, though, that the bounce was also a function of what happened in the run up to the release. I have said many times in these pages that the most influential factor on a stock’s immediate post-earnings performance is the market’s positioning going into the release. In this case, as you can see from the chart above, there was an understandable pessimism going in. In that context, “not as bad as it could have been” equates to “pretty good” and the scramble to close out short positions no doubt added to the pop in the after-hours market.

Still, when I look at the release and the market reaction to it, I keep coming back to one word: reassuring.

The commentary that followed the release continued that theme. CFO Ruth Porat warned that there had been a significant slowdown in ad revenue in March and warned of more to come, but also said things that made it clear that Alphabet was on top of the situation.

“We are sharpening our focus on executing more efficiently, while continuing to invest in our long-term opportunities”, she said.

That may sound like fairly typical corporate platitudes in some ways, but even before this release there was evidence that Google were focusing on cost-cutting.

When you break down these numbers and see higher than expected per customer acquisition cost revenue and lower than expected profit, it is pretty clear that that was needed, virus or not. That will set the company up to operate more efficiently when normalcy returns, and one of the biggest positives for Alphabet is that it is a business where that normalcy can be expected to return quite quickly.

There is little to no danger of long-term structural damage to their business. They are not in the same category as travel and leisure or retail stocks that may suffer if forced changes in consumer behavior linger after coronavirus is beaten. If anything, as rapid growth in their G Suite business that includes the Meet video platform shows, there could be some long-term benefits for the company. Even if you aren’t sure about that, though, the fact is that Google will be the last advertising cut by many companies and will be the first to be reinstated.

If you have been reading my musings lately, you will know that I am still not completely sure about some aspects of this bounce in stocks. The rush to invest in healthcare stocks that report progress on a vaccine or treatment for the virus, for example, ignores the difficulty that a company would have in actually profiting off a breakthrough. Buying the hardest hit sectors such as the aforementioned travel and leisure too is a risky strategy. I don’t know if it is true for consumers as a whole, but I for one will think twice for a while about booking, say, a cruise even after this is over.

None of that applies to Google, however. People are still googling and will continue to do so, maybe even at an increased rate. And increased online activity generally will result in increased demand for cloud services. Alphabet looks set for a quick rebound, so their reassuring earnings are more than that, they are actually a strong buy signal.

