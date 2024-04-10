Alphabet's Gemini Integration Could Spur '20%+ Google Cloud Revenue Growth': JPMorgan

Analyst Doug Anmuth is bullish on Google, citing its strategic focus on Gen AI applications and Gemini integration as key drivers of future growth.
Latest Ratings for GOOGL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|MKM Partners
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
