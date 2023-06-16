Alphabet’s Focus on Practical AI Uses Promises Big Wins for GOOG Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today’s financial traders are interested in artificial intelligence, but how can you add machine-learning power to your portfolio right now? If you haven’t done so already, take a look at a tech titan that’s been here all along: Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). We’re assigning GOOG stock a confident “A” rating as Alphabet relentlessly pushes the boundaries of real-world AI use cases.

Anyone who has invested in Alphabet this year is probably enjoying their profits. Yet, there’s no pressure to sell your shares now.

As long as machine learning remains relevant – and that will undoubtedly be the case for a long time – Alphabet should continue to provide outstanding value to its stakeholders.

GOOG Stock Offers Direct Generative AI Exposure

GOOG stock isn’t an indirect play on generative AI anymore. In 2023, Alphabet is directly and heavily involved in this landscape-changing market.

Alphabet’s generative AI chatbot, Bard, was once a punchline in the media but that’s changing now. Today, no one’s laughing as Alphabet stands to generate powerful revenue through its deployment of AI-enhanced advertisements in Google.

RBC Capital analysts identified Google Cloud as a beneficiary of “[a]ccelerated adoption of AI,” which “will drive growth in . . . public cloud players” like Alphabet. In addition, Google Cloud will reportedly offer consulting services to customers seeking to utilize generative AI.

That’s a brilliant move, as businesses might be reluctant to jump headfirst into the complex world of generative AI. By offering consulting to make the transition less daunting, Alphabet is setting itself up as a go-to resource for generative AI products and services.

Alphabet Merges Generative AI With Healthcare

Truly, you just never know where and how Alphabet will deploy machine learning next. You might never have considered the possibilities of generative AI use in healthcare settings, but Alphabet is teaming up to provide novel tech-focused solutions.

Here’s the scoop. According to a report from CNBC, the Mayo Clinic is introducing a service known as Enterprise Search on Generative AI App Builder. Google Cloud’s blog post on this topic doesn’t specifically mention the Mayo Clinic. Nevertheless, the team-up could have lasting implications.

As CNBC summed it up, Generative AI App Builder uses Google’s technology “to create their own chatbots . . . to scour mounds of disparate internal data.” Thus, this tech tool isn’t specific to healthcare.

Yet, it’s easy to envision the variety of use cases for Generative AI App Builder at the Mayo Clinic and other healthcare settings. It could leverage the power of machine learning to interpret a patient’s medical history, for example.

Or, it could synthesize the data culled from a patient’s medical records and laboratory results. The end result could be profitable partnerships for Alphabet in the healthcare sector – and hopefully, better outcomes for patients as well.

Decide If You’re Ready to Try GOOG Stock

Only you can decide whether you want to invest in Alphabet. Our “A” rating is based on several considerations. These include Alphabet’s variety of powerful AI-related products and services.

Alphabet might not have gotten off to a great start this year with its Bard launch. That’s old news now, though. Today, GOOG stock is a prime pick for anyone seeking exposure to the generative AI market. So, feel free to conduct your due diligence and see if you’re ready to take a share position in Alphabet.

