Alphabet's Chief Legal Officer David Drummond To Retire At The End Of January

(RTTNews) - Google parent Alphabet Inc's (GOOG, GOOGL) chief legal officer David Drummond has informed the company that he will be retiring from Alphabet, effective as of January 31, 2020. His departure comes amid an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

In an email sent to employees at Google and Alphabet, Drummond, who joined Google in 2002, said that it was the right time for me to make way for the next generation of leaders in light of Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google's founders, stepping back from day-to-day roles at the company.

"With Larry and Sergey now leaving their executive roles at Alphabet, the company is entering an exciting new phase, and I believe that it's also the right time for me to make way for the next generation of leaders," Drummond said in an email to employees shared by Google.

