Alphabet's AI Push Reinforces Search Dominance: More Upside Ahead?

Alphabet’s GOOGL Search-related endeavors have received a massive push through AI integrations. The company is leading the search domain with 89.85% market share, followed by Microsoft’s MSFT Bing, with 5.13% share, Yahoo!’s 1.48%, Yandex’s 1.3%, DuckDuckGo’s 0.75% and Baidu’s BIDU 0.53%, per the latest data from StatCounter.



Alphabet has been introducing AI-powered features frequently to boost user engagement of its Search business. The company integrated Gemini 3 directly into AI Mode in Search, which is driving engagement. Alphabet has introduced Personal Intelligence in AI Mode in Search (January 2026) and the Gemini app. GOOGL is now expanding Personal Intelligence in the United States across AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app and Gemini in Chrome.



AI Mode strengthens Alphabet’s core business. It is driving higher user engagement, with longer and more complex queries, which are easier to monetize. Importantly, AI Mode expands the scope of search rather than replacing it, creating incremental growth opportunities. Upgradation of AI Overviews to Gemini 3 is offering users a best-in-class AI response at the top of the search results page. GOOGL has made the transition from an AI overview to a conversation in AI Mode completely seamless. This is driving up user experience as well as engagement.



Google Chrome’s latest upgrade to AI Mode now signals a major shift in how users interact with the web, moving from fragmented browsing to a more seamless, conversational experience. Traditionally, online research involves juggling multiple tabs, repeatedly switching between pages and losing track of context. AI Mode addresses this inefficiency by enabling a side-by-side interface, where webpages open alongside the AI assistant. This allows users to explore content, compare information, and ask follow-up questions without breaking their flow. A key enhancement is the ability to integrate multiple inputs — including open tabs, images, and documents — into a single query. This enables more personalized and context-rich responses, whether for travel planning or academic study. Built-in tools like Canvas and image generation further extend AI’s utility directly within the browser.



AI Mode also unlocks new advertising formats and supports the evolution of AI-driven commerce, where users can discover and potentially complete purchases within the search experience. Combined with Gemini’s growing adoption and integration across products, this positions Alphabet to deepen its competitive advantage. This is expected to improve user engagement, driving advertising revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Search revenues increased 17% year over year.

GOOGL Faces Tough Competition in the Search Domain

Microsoft is keeping no stone unturned to improve the capabilities of Bing. The company has been integrating AI into Bing thanks to its partnership with OpenAI. Copilot answers complex queries, and the launch of Bing Generative Search is improving query understanding, thereby driving user engagement. AI search is now embedded into Microsoft’s Edge browser and Windows ecosystem. These are expected to boost Microsoft’s Search market share over the long haul.



Meanwhile, Baidu has launched new AI-powered tools to support its search business. Its proprietary ERNIE (Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration) models improve the semantic understanding of queries and enhance retrieval accuracy, especially for complex queries. Baidu released an updated version of its omni-modal foundation model ERNIE 5.0 in January 2026 and restructured its model development organization into two dedicated teams to sharpen its application-driven AI strategy.

GOOGL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Alphabet shares have dropped 8.3% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 6.4%.

GOOGL Stock’s YTD Price Performance



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The GOOGL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 9.52X compared with the broader sector’s 6.45X. Alphabet has a Value Score of D.

GOOGL Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.54 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 6.8% growth from 2025’s reported figure.



Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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