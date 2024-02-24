Alphabet (XTRA:ABEC) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 153.63

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (XTRA:ABEC) has been revised to 153.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 145.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 120.02 to a high of 175.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.72% from the latest reported closing price of 133.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 254 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABEC is 1.82%, a decrease of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 4,927,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184,823K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,454K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 19.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142,570K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 110,544K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 106,409K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,724K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 99,883K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 5.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.