Alphabet (WSE:GOGL) Price Target Increased by 12.39% to 953.46

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (WSE:GOGL) has been revised to PLN953.46 / share. This is an increase of 12.39% from the prior estimate of PLN848.33 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN677.05 to a high of PLN1,293.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.60% from the latest reported closing price of PLN978.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 158 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOGL is 1.68%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 5,163,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185,966K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,305K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165,201K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 141,615K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,391K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 124,520K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 74,224K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,134K shares , representing a decrease of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 12.75% over the last quarter.

