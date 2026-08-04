Alphabet Is Worth $4.6 Trillion. Here's What Has to Happen for the Stock to Double by 2032.

Key Points

Doubling Alphabet's roughly $4.6 trillion market value by 2032 works out to about 12% compounded annually.

Revenue rose 24% year over year to $119.8 billion last quarter.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $195 billion and $205 billion.

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Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is worth about $4.6 trillion. For the stock to double by 2032, the search giant would have to become a roughly $9.1 trillion company inside about six years. The annualized return that implies is about 12%. And at this size, every 12% year adds more than $500 billion of market value.

For a company that grew operating income 30% last quarter, that may sound like a low bar. And I think the growth half of the case is the sturdier half. The complication is what Alphabet is spending to keep that growth coming, and what that tab does to reported earnings later.

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What the current price already pays for

Alphabet's second-quarter revenue climbed 24% year over year to $119.8 billion, up from $96.4 billion, with Google Search & other up 17%, YouTube ads up 13%, and Google Cloud up 82% to $24.8 billion. The company's operating income, meanwhile, came in at $40.8 billion. That's up about 30% from a year earlier, and it puts the quarter's operating margin at 34%, about 2 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Google Cloud is the accelerant here. A year earlier, the segment was growing 32%, and its margin has jumped from 20.7% to 35.6% over the same stretch.

The tricky part is the earnings base. On paper, the stock trades at about 19 times earnings, seemingly cheap for growth like this.

However, that multiple is getting help from a one-time item.

Net income nearly quadrupled to $112.1 billion last quarter, or $9.11 per share -- and $6.26 of that came from a $99 billion net gain on equity securities, mostly unrealized. Markups on investments aren't operating profit, and they can reverse. Set the gain aside, and the underlying business earned about $2.85 per share, up about 28% year over year on the same basis.

Priced against earnings power like that, with the stock at about $373 per share as of this writing, shares cost closer to 28 times next year's expected earnings. That's the multiple the doubling case starts from -- arguably a premium price that already assumes strong growth.

The spending the growth has to outrun

Capital expenditures have stepped up for five straight quarters: $22.4 billion in the second quarter of 2025, $27.9 billion by the fourth quarter, $35.7 billion in this year's first quarter, and $44.9 billion last quarter, double the year-ago level. And for 2026 as a whole, management's investment plan now runs between $195 billion and $205 billion, raised from the $180 billion-to-$190 billion range it had given before.

Spending like that doesn't hit earnings right away. It lands over time, as depreciation. Put another way, the profit growth the doubling case needs has to clear a charge that gets bigger every year.

If the valuation multiple holds, the stock doubles when earnings roughly double -- and doubling earnings by 2032 takes about 12% compounded annual growth.

Underlying earnings grew about 28% last quarter, so the current pace clears the bar with room to spare. Six years also leaves room for a stumble or two along the way, because the doubling math doesn't require a straight line.

Could the multiple shrink instead? At about 22 times, earnings would need to grow closer to 17% a year for the stock to double on schedule. That's still below what Alphabet is delivering today. But six years is a long time to hold a premium growth rate at a $4.6 trillion scale.

Of course, plenty could interrupt. Search growth could slow as artificial intelligence changes how people find things, and today's 17% rate isn't guaranteed to hold. The depreciation from $200 billion of annual spending could squeeze margins faster than revenue grows. And the market could simply decide it won't pay 28 times for a company this large.

My own answer is that the doubling case is credible, but not automatic. I'd keep owning the stock. The growth is broad, and the underlying earnings pace is more than double what the math requires.

From here, the number to watch is operating income growth against that 12% line. If growth sags toward it while the spending keeps climbing, the case weakens quickly. If it holds anywhere near the current pace, doubling by 2032 is less of a stretch than it sounds.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.