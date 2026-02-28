Alphabet (WBAG:GOOA) Price Target Increased by 10.21% to 313.36

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (WBAG:GOOA) has been revised to € 313,36 / share. This is an increase of 10.21% from the prior estimate of € 284,34 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 159,56 to a high of € 376,60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.71% from the latest reported closing price of € 150,86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOA is 1.60%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 5,079,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 146,193K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143,526K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOA by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 97,553K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 83,963K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,451K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOA by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 70,586K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,633K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOA by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 69,108K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,951K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOA by 65.54% over the last quarter.

