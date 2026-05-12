Alphabet vs. Microsoft: What Recent Revenue Trends Reveal

Key Points

Alphabet currently maintains a larger total footprint and shows slightly higher overall revenue momentum compared to Microsoft.

Over the last eight periods, both companies have demonstrated consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue expansions, characterized by upward trajectories alongside mild periodic fluctuations.

Retail investors should carefully watch whether the overall revenue gap separating the two companies continues to widen or if it begins to narrow in upcoming reporting periods.

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Alphabet: Consistent Revenue Expansion

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) primarily generates revenue by offering digital advertising, enterprise cloud computing services, and consumer hardware globally.

In April 2026, it confirmed the $29.5 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz, and it reported an approximately 57% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Microsoft: Steady Revenue Progression

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) primarily earns revenue by developing enterprise software, licensing operating systems, and providing cloud solutions.

On April 23, 2026, it announced voluntary retirement buyouts affecting over 8,000 employees, while recording an approximately 38% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue represents the total money brought in before expenses and helps investors gauge overall business volume and growth.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for Alphabet and Microsoft

Quarter (Period End) Alphabet Revenue Microsoft Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $84.7 billion $64.7 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $88.3 billion $65.6 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $96.5 billion $69.6 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $90.2 billion $70.1 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $96.4 billion $76.4 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $102.3 billion $77.7 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $113.9 billion $81.3 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $109.9 billion $82.9 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 10, 2026.

Foolish Take

As behemoths in the tech industry, Microsoft and Alphabet are enjoying year-over-year revenue growth. This signals their businesses continue to see robust expansion, with a key part of that being the arrival of artificial intelligence.

Both companies are spending heavily in AI, with Microsoft investing in and partnering with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Yet Alphabet benefits from far greater sales due to the dominance of its Google search engine, which holds an outsized 90% market share compared to Microsoft’s Bing at 5%.

Google comprises a substantial chunk of Alphabet’s sales. For instance, this part of its business brought in $60.4 billion of its $109.9 billion in first quarter revenue. The search engine is so important to Alphabet, that when the business was deemed an illegal monopoly in a federal lawsuit, the stock price sank and struggled to recover until the judge ruled only modest penalties, leaving Google largely intact.

Microsoft made its mark through its ubiquitous Windows operating system and business software. However, these days, its cloud computing operations are the key to its future, since the cloud is where AI is housed. Microsoft is second in the world in the cloud sector.

Even so, as long as Alphabet’s efforts to infuse AI into Google show success, as its revenue growth indicates, it is well positioned to maintain superior sales compared to Microsoft.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.