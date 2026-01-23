Alphabet vs. Meta: Which Is the Better AI Growth Stock to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Meta trades at a significantly lower valuation than Alphabet.

Alphabet's Google Cloud is growing much faster than its core, advertising-driven Google services segment

Meta's revenue growth in the most recent quarter was meaningfully higher than Alphabet's.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Both Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) sit near the center of two big investor debates: how quickly AI (artificial intelligence) spending is rising and which platforms can turn that spending into durable, profitable growth.

But which of these two stocks is a better buy today? This is a timely question, as social media specialist Meta is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results later this month, and online search giant Alphabet is scheduled to report its results in early February. Of course, there's no way to know how either stock will move when they report earnings, but it helps to have a good grasp on the businesses and their valuations headed into their reports.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Ultimately, I believe the choice between the two comes down to whether Meta's lower valuation fully compensates investors for some of its disadvantages relative to Alphabet -- namely, its less diversified business.

Alphabet: The more diversified business

Alphabet grew revenue 16% year over year in the third quarter of 2025 to $102.3 billion. Of course, the primary driver for Alphabet's overall top line remains its core ad-supported Google services, where search and YouTube ads each delivered double-digit growth in Q3.

But what's powerful about Alphabet's business is that it boasts an important and fast-growing non-advertising component: Google Cloud. Alphabet's cloud computing revenue rose 34% year over year to about $15.2 billion in the quarter. This outpaced Google services growth of 14% year over year. Of course, Google services revenue for the quarter of $87.1 billion still towered over its Google Cloud business. But Google Cloud is now big enough to be a major part of the investment thesis. Of course, with this growth comes spending. In its third-quarter update, management raised its 2025 capital expenditures outlook to a range of $91 billion to $93 billion.

With such a robust business, Alphabet commands a premium valuation. Shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 32 -- well over Meta's multiple of 27.

Meta: The faster-growing business

Meta's latest quarter shows a simpler business model (almost entirely dependent on advertising revenue generated on its social media platforms), but also faster growth. Its third-quarter revenue rose 26% year over year to $51.2 billion. Additionally, the lifeblood of Meta's business -- users -- remained healthy. Meta's total daily active users across all of its apps rose 8% year over year to 3.54 billion.

Meta also spelled out how it is producing that growth: ad impressions rose 14% year over year, while the average price per ad rose 10%. This was "largely driven by improved ad performance," which attracted greater demand for advertising, said Meta chief financial officer Susan Li during the company's third-quarter earnings call.

Of course, Meta is also spending heavily. Capital expenditures in Q3 were $19.4 billion, and management guided to full-year 2025 capital expenditures between $70 billion and $72 billion.

This is the better AI growth stock to buy right now

Which stock is the better buy? I believe the answer boils down to two things: valuation and growth.

As of this writing, Meta trades at about 21 times forward earnings (analysts' consensus forecast for earnings over the next 12 months), while Alphabet trades closer to 29 times forward earnings.

Ultimately, Meta offers a better price for the growth investors are getting today. Yes, Alphabet boasts a more diversified business with a powerful Google Cloud unit, but Meta's overall business is growing much faster than Alphabet's.

Still, Alphabet is a great business and a solid stock, too. Its more diversified business -- plus Google Cloud's 34% growth rate -- can justify investors paying a higher multiple than they pay for a more ad-concentrated model. But the valuation gap between the two is simply too big to be able to recommend Alphabet over Meta.

Of course, there are risks for both companies. Both, for instance, are subject to regular regulatory scrutiny. And both companies are highly dependent on advertising revenue, which is, in turn, heavily reliant on the macroeconomic environment. Further, both tech companies are subject to potential disruption. Overall, though, I think Meta's cheaper valuation does a better job of pricing in the risks it faces.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,340!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 23, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.