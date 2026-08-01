Alphabet vs. IBM: What Diverging Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These Artificial Intelligence Companies

Key Points

Based on recent financial disclosures, Alphabet currently demonstrates a much larger and more consistently growing revenue base compared to International Business Machines.

Alphabet generated a reliable upward trajectory over the measured period despite mild seasonal quarter-over-quarter dips, whereas IBM maintained a persistently volatile and oscillating revenue pattern without clear acceleration.

Investors analyzing this trend should carefully watch whether the massive revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen indefinitely or if the smaller baseline begins to stabilize in upcoming quarters.

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International Business Machines: Oscillating Revenue Patterns

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) primarily generates revenue by providing enterprise software applications, technology consulting services, and hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions to varied global businesses.

While advancing its quantum computing roadmap and navigating a revenue shortfall that prompted investigations, it reported a 13% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Alphabet: Expanding Revenue Amid High Spending

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earns the majority of its revenue through a vast ecosystem of digital advertising channels, digital content sales, and comprehensive enterprise cloud computing services.

While raising full-year capital expenditure guidance and introducing new developer tools, it generated a 94% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a foundational indicator of the total money a business brings in from its core operations before any operational expenses or taxes are deducted. This metric reveals whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.

Quarterly Revenue for International Business Machines and Alphabet

Quarter (Period End) International Business Machines Revenue Alphabet Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $15.0 billion $88.3 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $17.6 billion $96.5 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $14.5 billion $90.2 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $17.0 billion $96.4 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $16.3 billion $102.3 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $19.7 billion $113.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $15.9 billion $109.9 billion Q2 2026 (June 2026) $17.2 billion $119.8 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 31, 2026.

Foolish Take

The revenue trends for Google parent Alphabet and veteran tech titan IBM reveal both are successfully growing sales year over year. However, Alphabet’s growth is larger than IBM’s, and in fact, there may be trouble ahead for Big Blue.

For the second quarter, IBM’s $17.2 billion in revenue was just a 1% increase over the prior year despite operating in the hot artificial intelligence sector. Moreover, Big Blue cut its 2026 full-year guidance from more than 5% year-over-year growth to between 4% and 5%. The slowdown is due to a sales decline in its consulting and hardware businesses.

Alphabet is seeing an acceleration in its revenue growth. Its Q2 sales of $119.8 billion represented a 24% increase over 2025, up from Q1’s year-over-year growth of 22%. This is due to the company’s success with its AI efforts.

In Q2, its Google Cloud business experienced 82% year-over-year growth to $24.8 billion, and this division’s backlog of customer orders rose to over half a trillion dollars compared to $462 billion in Q1. The increase was the result of strong customer demand for Google Cloud’s AI offerings, indicating Alphabet’s solutions are resonating with clients while IBM is failing to capture AI demand as effectively through its offerings.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.