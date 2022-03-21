Alphabet unit Waymo says ready to launch driverless vehicles in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Waymo unit said on Monday that it is ready to remove safety drivers from its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, without elaborating on the timeframe for the deployment of driverless services.

"...we're now ready to begin introducing the Waymo Driver in fully autonomous mode — with no specialist behind the wheel — in the city as a major step on our path to deploying a fully autonomous commercial service," Tekedra Mawakana, Co-CEO, Waymo, said in a blog posting.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Paresh Dave; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

