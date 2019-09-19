US Markets

Alphabet unit to make drone deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the U.S.

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O aviation unit Wing said on Thursday it has partnered with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and FedEx Corp FDX.N for deliveries directly to homes in Virginia using drones, beginning next month.

Earlier in April, Wing got the approval to start deliveries using drones in the state, making it the first company to get U.S. air carrier certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In January, the FAA proposed rules that would allow drones to operate over populated areas and to end a requirement for permits for night use.

Wing has already begun commercial air deliveries in Canberra, Australia and Helsinki, Finland.

