Alphabet to slow hiring in second half of 2022 as economy sputters

Adds background

July 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O said on Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses.

The announcement aligns the parent of search giant Google with other major tech companies including Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Twitter Inc TWTR.N and comes a day after Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said it would eliminate some positions.

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," Alphabet said in a regulatory filing.

Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering and technical roles, it said.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.