Alphabet to slow hiring in second half of 2022

July 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O said on Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses.

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," the owner of search giant Google said in a filing.

Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering, technical and other critical roles, it added.

