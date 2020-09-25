US Markets
Alphabet to set up council to oversee diversity, equity efforts

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Alphabet Inc said on Friday it was setting up a new advisory council to oversee its efforts on enforcing workplace policies related to diversity, sexual harassment and misconduct.

The Google parent said it would prohibit severance packages to employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation.

