Alphabet to set up council to oversee diversity, equity efforts
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O said on Friday it was setting up a new advisory council to oversee its efforts on enforcing workplace policies related to diversity, sexual harassment and misconduct.
The Google parent said it would prohibit severance packages to employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGOOGL
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc