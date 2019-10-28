US Markets

Alphabet third-quarter profit misses estimates

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Paresh Dave Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Alphabet Inc fell short of analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday, hit by aggressive spending by its Google unit on marketing and hardware development.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O fell short of analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday, hit by aggressive spending by its Google unit on marketing and hardware development.

The company reported a net income of $7.07 billion, or $10.12 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $9.19 billion, or $13.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 20% to $40.5 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $40.33 billion and earnings of $12.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular