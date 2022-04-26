Alphabet Takes the Cake for Best FAANG Stock Today

Big tech and other growth companies have suffered lately owing to a string of future interest rate hikes and uneasiness surrounding Russia and Ukraine. Consequently, some of the world's prominent companies are lagging behind the S&P 500 in recent times. One those companies, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), has seen its share price decline nearly 15% since the start of the year. The subpar share performance is startling considering the company's superb outing in its final quarter to close out 2021.

In a market swarming with uncertainty today, Alphabet offers investors the perfect mix of stability and growth. Despite its mammoth size, the world's premier search engine continues to expand its business and deliver exceptional numbers. If you're in quest of a reliable stock to add to your long-term portfolio today, I advise resorting to Alphabet.

A never-ending success story

Alphabet continues to dazzle on the financial front. In its final quarter, the tech titan reported revenues and earnings of $75.30 billion and $30.69/share, beating Wall Street estimates by 5% and 13%, respectively. Full-year 2021 sales and net profits increased 41% and 91% from a year ago, up to $257.60 billion and $112.20/share. The strong numbers were driven by the company's advertising business and Google Cloud segment, which grew 36% and 45% year over year, respectively. With $20.90 billion in cash and equivalents, Alphabet has more money than it knows what to do with. The cash keeps piling in, too -- the company increased free cash flow by 56% in 2021, equal to $67 billion.

Alphabet just might be the poster child, financially speaking. The company's top- and bottom-line growth both take the crown against its FAANG peers. For those who don't know, FAANG is an acronym that refers to the stocks of five massive American technology companies: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and of course, Alphabet. Alphabet's 41% and 91% sales and earnings growth year over year tower over the FAANG median of 29% and 63%, respectively.

Company Sales Growth (YOY) Diluted EPS Growth (YOY) Alphabet 41% 91% Meta Platforms 37% 36% Amazon 22% 55% Apple 29% 63% Netflix 19% 85%

Investors should brace themselves for another strong year in 2022 as well. Wall Street analysts are modeling Alphabet's top line to eclipse $303.5 billion, translating to 18% growth year over year. On the earnings front, EPS (earnings per share) is forecasted to expand by only 3% in 2022, up to $115.89/share. Alphabet's ability to sustain such incredible growth at its colossal size is unprecedented -- investors should feel quite lucky that the stock is trading at an inexpensive valuation today.

Historically low valuation

Alphabet is currently trading at 22 times earnings, well below its five-year average price-to-earnings multiple of 32. And despite its superior growth to its FAANG competitors, Alphabet is trading at a discount to all of them except Meta Platforms and Netflix. Note that Netflix's price-to-earnings multiple was higher prior its recent crash on Wednesday, April 20.

GOOG PE Ratio data by YCharts

Prior to Netflix's collapse, the average price-to-earnings multiple among the FAANG companies was 29, meaning Alphabet was trading at a 25% discount to its peers. Now, the average price-to-earnings multiple of the FAANG group is 26, still over 15% higher than Alphabet. This should draw the attention of shrewd investors. Typically, the market requires us to pay a loftier price for higher-growth companies. But in Alphabet's case, we're being offered the best growth at one of the cheapest prices, making this a simple decision for investors.

Say yes to Alphabet today

There's a pretty convincing case for adding Alphabet to your portfolio today. We are seldom gifted an opportunity to acquire one of the world's most successful companies at a discounted price. And not only is Alphabet inexpensive, it's cheaper than its peers despite experiencing superior growth. Investors should exploit the market's irrationality today by purchasing shares of the tech juggernaut.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (C shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Luke Meindl owns Apple. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.