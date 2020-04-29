Alphabet Stock Rises Despite Mixed Messages From Company

Wall Street isn’t so much celebrating a great quarter as breathing a sign of relief that things weren’t worse. Many analysts responded to first-quarter results by upping their price targets.

Alphabet shares are trading higher Wednesday, and helping to spur broader market gains, after the Google parent reported first quarter-results that weren’t quite as bad investors had feared.

The company gave some cautious hints on the post-earnings conference call that the drop in Google search advertising experienced in March was stabilizing, and that is spurring hopes on the Street that the downturn might not be as terrible as everyone has assumed.

That said, keep in mind that advertising remains the single largest driver of Alphabet’s (ticker: GOOGL) earnings, and there is no question that ad budgets are shrinking amid a global economic decline that saw U.S. gross domestic product fall a sobering 4.8% in the first quarter, the worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

That figure understates the drop—economic activity in January and February was relatively normal. And Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat was clear on the earnings call that the best indicator on the health of the ad business was the direction of GDP. But there were signs of stabilization, and that has investors in a better mood than they were 24 hours ago.

Overall, numbers for the quarter were mixed. Alphabet posted March-quarter revenue of $41.1 billion, up 13%, or 15% in constant currency, and ahead of the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate of $40.4 billion. Non-GAAP profits were $9.87 a share, a little below the Street consensus at $10.33 a share, a miss that appears related to the company’s widened loss on its noncore “Other Bets.”

In its 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company disclosed that it took a $987 million write-down in the quarter on its equity stakes, most of those nonpublic; it didn’t detail what specific investments were the subject of the write-downs.

Google Search and other revenue was $24.5 billion in the quarter, up 8.6% from a year ago. YouTube revenue was $4.04 billion, up 33.5%. Google Cloud revenue was $2.78 billion, up 52.2%, while “Google other” revenue, mostly YouTube subscriptions, was $4.4 billion, up 22.5%.

On the conference call, Porat made some cautious but encouraging comments on the state of demand. “Although we have seen some very early signs of recovery in commercial search behavior by users, it is not clear how durable or monetizable this behavior will be,” she said, adding that the company’s search business exited the quarter down in the midteens year over year.

“The decline in our Search and other ads revenue was abrupt in March, and although we’re seeing some early signs at this point that users are returning to more commercial behavior, it isn’t clear how durable or monetizable that will be,” Porat said later in the call. “So based on our estimates from the end of March through last week for Search, we haven’t seen further deterioration in the percentage of year-on-year revenue declines. For YouTube, direct response has remained strong. However, we’ve seen a continued decline in brand advertising, and it’s really too early to add more.”

She added: “I think the main point, though, is a few weeks obviously is not a quarter. And given it is such an unprecedented environment, I would not extrapolate from these comments for the full quarter.”

Still, many analysts responded today by upping price targets. And there’s some obvious spillover to shares of other ad-backed internet stocks, including Facebook (FB), which reports after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Here’s a sampling of some comments from Wednesday morning’s batch of research notes about Alphabet’s quarter, which generally had a similar theme—things weren’t as bad as they could have been.

Alphabet shares were up 9.1%, to $1,344.28, in recent trading. Other social-networking stocks were also higher, with Facebook up 6.7%, Pinterest (PINS) up 4.5%, and Twitter (TWTR) up 7.3%. The S&P 500 is up 3.0%.

