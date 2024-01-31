Alphabet Stock Is Down Today. Now Is the Time to Buy

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock is down 6% in early trading on Wednesday after fourth-quarter earnings were released. Investors are worried about slowing ad growth and cloud margins, but in this video, Travis Hoium takes a step back and looks at the strong trends for Alphabet's business over the long term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 30, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 31, 2024.

