Alphabet Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2023. Here's What History Says Happens Next.

The stock market's current sell-off is disproportionately affecting artificial intelligence (AI) stocks due to their dominance over the past few years. Some stocks have gotten a bit overheated, causing them to be the first to sell off as investors take gains. However, a few in this cohort were already cheap beforehand and have now reached bargain-bin status.

One of these is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), as it reached valuation levels rarely seen over the past few years. History is pretty clear about what happens over the next few months when Alphabet reaches this valuation, and it gives a strong signal for what investors should do with the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Alphabet's stock doesn't reach this valuation level often

Alphabet is the parent company of Google, YouTube, Android, and other subsidiaries under the Alphabet umbrella. Although its business is quite broad, about 75% of Alphabet's revenue comes from advertising-related sources. This is a key point, as advertising budgets are some of the first areas to be cut in preparation for or during a recession.

This fear caused Alphabet's stock to sell off heavily and reach levels not seen for more than two years.

From a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio standpoint, Alphabet hasn't been this cheap since the beginning of 2023, when the market was convinced the U.S. was headed for a recession. However, this never truly surfaced, and Alphabet ripped off an incredible year of growth in 2023, with the stock rising nearly 60% in 2023.

Zooming out a bit more, Alphabet's stock has rarely been this cheap.

It traded below 20 times earnings briefly during the COVID-related sell-off and two other times: the Great Recession and in 2012. Alphabet's stock has always recovered following these hefty sell-offs and has given shareholders fantastic returns.

But could this time be different?

There are other concerns besides a recession

Another item hanging over Alphabet's head is the U.S. government's attempt to break up Alphabet for being an illegal monopoly. This started in the Biden administration but is continuing in the Trump administration. There are currently two ongoing cases: one looking to break up Alphabet's search dominance and another targeting its advertising technology. The current remedy is focused on forcing Alphabet to sell its Google Chrome browser. Still, Alphabet is fighting this sale as much as possible because it believes it could severely harm the U.S. economy and even have national security implications.

Now, that's coming from Alphabet, which is trying to protect its current business status. However, those arguments probably have some truth to them, although they may be slightly inflated.

I have no idea what the U.S. government will decide to do with Alphabet, but spin-offs historically create value for all parties involved, which is why they are still common.

As a result, I'm not incredibly worried about what the justice system decides, as I have no control over it and cannot predict what will occur or when. Right now, I'm focused on buying Alphabet stock because it has reached a valuation level seldom seen in its life as a public company. While the next few months could be a bit rocky depending on how advertising spending holds up amid an uncertain economic client, Alphabet always roars back stronger than before, which gives me confidence that if you're buying shares today with a three- to five-year mindset, you'll have a profitable purchase that will beat the market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,774!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.