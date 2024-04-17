Alphabet Stock Has 12% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

A recovery in the online advertising market has excited investors and pushed share prices of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to new highs over the last year. The stock is up 42% over the last 12 months, and analysts at Stifel Financial still see more upside.

The investment bank maintained a buy rating on Alphabet shares but raised its price target from $154 to $174. That's an 11% upside over the next 12 months from the current share price.

Why buy Alphabet stock

In December, the tech giant launched its new Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) large language model, which will lay the foundation for new AI services across Google Search, YouTube, and other products over the next several years. Wall Street is largely bullish on Alphabet's prospects because of its massive cash resources, years of investment in AI technology, and the potential for AI-powered Search to attract more users -- and therefore, grow advertising revenue.

However, new technologies could present new challenges for Alphabet. Microsoft's Bing beat Google to the punch last year by rolling out its own search features using generative AI. Competition concerns explain why Alphabet stock trades at a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 23 despite the company's history of double-digit percentage growth in revenue and profits.

But it won't be easy to bring down the search leader. Google Search attracts over 90% of online search traffic, according to Statista. Google Search converted this overwhelming dominance into $48 billion of revenue just in the fourth quarter, accounting for 55% of Alphabet's overall revenue.

The Wall Street consensus estimate pegs the company's earnings growth at 16% on an annualized basis over the long term. Stifel appears to be adjusting its price target in line with these expectations. Assuming the economy and advertising market continue to improve this year, Alphabet should report strong growth, providing the needed catalyst for the shares to reach the analyst's price target within the next year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.