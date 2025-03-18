Is Alphabet Stock Going to $210? One Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

While Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the oldest internet-related companies operating, it remains among the most popular. That popularity helps the company's search business continue to generate significant revenue growth, plenty of cash, and solid profitability (a situation unlikely to change).

But search isn't the only machine keeping this company on the road to growth, at least according to one analyst. Although he recently made a slight cut to his price target, he still feels the tech giant's shares have plenty of upside.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A cloudy future is not necessarily a bad thing

In mid-March, John Blackledge of TD Cowen (a division of Toronto-Dominion Bank), issued an updated report that trimmed his prior price target. Blackledge now believes Alphabet's Class C shares (the ones traded under the GOOG ticker symbol) will rise to $210 over the next year, down a bit from his previous estimation of $220.

Despite the drop, Blackledge is still very bullish on Alphabet, and he left his buy recommendation intact. And why shouldn't he? Even at that reduced price target, the anticipated upside is over 30% from the stock's midday price on Tuesday, March 18.

The analyst's latest take on the stock, according to reports, is based on his anticipation that the company will ramp up its spending on artificial intelligence (AI). He believes this will particularly enhance Alphabet's already strong Google Cloud business, giving it a competitive advantage in what is currently a crowded segment of the tech industry.

Many fingers in many pies

One of the benefits of owning Alphabet stock is that management has various levers it can pull to produce more growth. It's not only involved in AI and the cloud, it's also a leader in autonomous driving technology and other potentially strong businesses.

Meanwhile, no one's going to knock it off its throne as the king of search. I fully agree with Blackledge's buy recommendation.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $309,972 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,573 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $512,338!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.