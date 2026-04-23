Alphabet Stock Gains 2.1% After Unveiling New AI Inference Chip

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 2.1% on April 22, after the company introduced its latest AI inference chip, the TPU 8i, during its annual Google Cloud Next conference. The announcement provided concrete details on Alphabet’s expanding in-house hardware strategy and its efforts to scale artificial intelligence (AI) across both enterprise and consumer platforms.

The TPU 8i is built to deliver faster performance and improved energy efficiency for large-scale models. Integrated into Google Cloud, it enables higher throughput and lower latency for real-time AI applications. The chip helps enterprise customers run generative AI tools more cost-effectively while scaling efficiently across data centers, reinforcing Alphabet’s push to strengthen its AI infrastructure and reduce reliance on third-party hardware.

Executives also emphasized that it will play a key role in powering AI features across core products, including search, advertising systems and workspace tools. The company demonstrated real-time inference capabilities during the event, showcasing faster query handling and improved performance in AI-driven assistants, signaling practical, near-term applications rather than purely experimental progress.

Investor reaction reflected confidence that Alphabet’s continued investment in custom silicon could enhance margins over time by reducing dependence on third-party chip suppliers. The unveiling comes amid intensifying competition in AI hardware, where efficiency and scalability are becoming critical differentiators.

Alphabet, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is part of the Zacks Internet - Services industry. GOOGL’s shares have grown 8.4% year to date compared with 4.4% rise for the industry. In the same period, two of its peers, Baidu, Inc. BIDU and DoorDash, Inc. DASH, have lost 5.7% and 19.6%, respectively. While DASH carries a #4 (Sell), BIDU has a #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

While GOOGL’s move was not chartbusting, the detailed product reveal and live demonstrations reassured markets that Alphabet is not only advancing AI models but also building the infrastructure required to deploy them at scale, reinforcing its long-term growth narrative in AI.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.