News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Alphabet slashes stake in trading app Robinhood

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 04, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds Robinhood results in paragraph 2

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O has cut its stake in trading app Robinhood Markets HOOD.O by nearly 90%, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The disclosure comes days after Robinhood said it had achieved profitability for the first time as a public company, in the second quarter.

Alphabet had around 612,214 shares in Robinhood as of June 30, compared to 4.9 million shares in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
HOOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.