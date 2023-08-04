Alphabet slashes stake in trading app Robinhood

Adds Robinhood results in paragraph 2

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O has cut its stake in trading app Robinhood Markets HOOD.O by nearly 90%, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The disclosure comes days after Robinhood said it had achieved profitability for the first time as a public company, in the second quarter.

Alphabet had around 612,214 shares in Robinhood as of June 30, compared to 4.9 million shares in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.