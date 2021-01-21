Alphabet shutting internet balloon venture Loon

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan 21 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O announced on Thursday it is shutting down its internet balloon business Loon, saying "the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped."

