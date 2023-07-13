News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Alphabet shares soar after it expands AI chatbot internationally

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 13, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O were up 4.9% on Thursday after it said it was rolling out its artificial-intelligence chatbot Bard in Europe and Brazil, easing worries about overseas regulatory issues.

The stock last traded at $124.73 and was on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since early February when it announced the product. The shares also hit their highest point since mid-June during the session.

Alphabet shares were outperforming the broader market, with the S&P 500 .SPX up 0.6%, boosted by data showing signs of cooling inflation.

Bard's launch in the European Union had been held up until now by local privacy regulators but Google said it had met watchdogs to reassure them on issues relating to transparency, choice and control.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment firm AJ Bell attributed Thursday's rally to the launch in Europe and in Brazil and Bard's expansion into new languages.

"There were some concerns about data, about privacy. Clearly they've been able to reassure European regulators about those issues, which just paves the way for further advantage really," said Hewson.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth also attributed Thursday's rally to Bard's Europe and Brazil launch, which he said "marks the product's most significant expansion since its February launch and pits it against Microsoft Corp."

Microsoft, MSFT.O the backer of rival AI ChatGPT, was up 1.1% on Thursday.

Alphabet shares, which have seen a huge boost from investor excitement around generative artificial intelligence since February, are up around 41% so far this year. Microsoft shares are up 42% so far in 2023.

Also on Thursday, TD Cowen raised its price target for Alphabet shares to $140 from $130 citing expectations of better growth in its search business.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; writing by Sinéad Carew in New York; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +13322191897;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
SPX
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.