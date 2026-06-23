Alphabet Rides on Accelerating AI Infrastructure Demand: What's Ahead?

Alphabet GOOGL is benefiting from a surge in demand for AI infrastructure, which is fundamentally reshaping its business trajectory and market positioning. The company’s full-stack approach to AI, spanning custom silicon, advanced models and integrated platforms, has become a key driver of growth across its core businesses, especially Google Cloud and Search.



This momentum is underpinned by Alphabet’s significant investments in technical infrastructure, including custom TPUs, Axion CPUs and the latest NVIDIA GPUs, which together offer customers the industry’s broadest range of compute options for AI workloads.



A major factor behind Alphabet’s success is its ability to deliver differentiated AI infrastructure at scale. In the first quarter of 2026, Google Cloud revenues grew 63% year over year, surpassing $20 billion for the first time, with AI solutions becoming the primary growth driver. The company’s backlog nearly doubled to over $460 billion, reflecting robust enterprise demand for AI-powered products and infrastructure. Alphabet’s custom TPUs and next-generation AI accelerators are powering its own services and being delivered directly to select customers’ data centers, expanding its addressable market and deepening customer relationships.



Alphabet’s AI infrastructure is also fueling innovation in its consumer-facing products. The integration of advanced AI models like Gemini 3.1 Pro and Flash Live into Search, Maps and the Gemini app has led to record-high search queries and increased user engagement. These models enable more personalized, multimodal and agentic experiences, such as conversational search, personalized recommendations and streamlined commerce journeys.



Alphabet is poised to capitalize on several opportunities arising from accelerating AI infrastructure demand. The company has raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $180-190 billion, with a significant portion allocated to servers, data centers and networking equipment to meet unprecedented internal and external demand for AI compute resources. Alphabet expects 2027 CapEx to increase significantly as it continues to scale its infrastructure to capture the expanding AI opportunity.

GOOGL Faces Tough Competition

Alphabet is facing stiff competition from the likes of Snowflake SNOW and Amazon AMZN. Both Snowflake and Amazon are expanding their footprint in the AI space.



Snowflake is benefiting from the rapid expansion of its AI portfolio. A key driver of this momentum is the introduction and rapid adoption of Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code (CoCo). In the fiscal first quarter of 2026, Snowflake delivered more than 20% more product capabilities than the last year. This includes new features in CoCo and Snowflake Intelligence. These products are seeing the fastest uptake in Snowflake’s history, with CoCo already in use by more than 7,100 accounts and Snowflake Intelligence more than doubling quarter over quarter.



Amazon’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In the first quarter of 2026, the company secured a commitment from OpenAI to consume approximately 2 gigawatts of Trainium capacity through AWS infrastructure to power its frontier models and advanced workloads, beginning to ramp up in 2027. Anthropic will secure up to 5 gigawatts of current and future generations of Amazon’s Trainium chips to train and power its advanced AI models.

GOOGL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Alphabet shares have risen 11.7% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 20%.

GOOGL Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GOOGL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 9.12X compared with the broader sector’s 6.77X. Alphabet has a Value Score of D.

GOOGL's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.30 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This suggests 32.28% growth from 2025’s reported figure.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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